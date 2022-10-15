Dance performance explores empathy, domestic violence

Today's performance is an hour long, but it could impact the rest of someone’s life.

Dunedin dancer Swaroopa Prameela Unni’s solo dance theatre piece Atete — To Resist will be performed this evening as part of the Dunedin Arts Festival.

Atete — To Resist explores the topic of domestic violence through the traditional Indian dance styles of Bharathanatyam and Mohiniyattam.

She hoped her performance, which included spoken word and photographs as well as dance, would provoke the audience.

"I want them to think more about what is happening around us and I want to explore the idea of empathy," she said.

Swaroopa Prameela Unni aims to raise awareness of the often hidden issue of domestic violence in her performance piece Atete - To Resist. Photo: Linda Robertson

Among developed countries, New Zealand had a high rate of family violence and about one in three women had experienced domestic violence in some form, she said.

Women emigrating to New Zealand who experienced it could feel trapped by barriers such as shame, stigma and not knowing where to turn for help.

"We can always seek help, or help someone get some help."

The performance will include music by Indian composers Jyolsna Panicker and Sandeep Pillai, and lighting design by Stephen Kilroy.

Atete - To Resist will be performed at Te Whare O Rukutia today at 7pm.

