Improvised music at heart of show

Interactive show The Backyard Skiffle Band is one of several family-friendly events on during the Dunedin Arts Festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Davey’s Backyard Skiffle Band is visiting six primary schools across Dunedin this week, before a public instrument-making session and show on Saturday.

The programme, led by Christchurch musician David Thorpe, focuses on community and using improvised instruments to create sounds.

A free public workshop, to be held in the Octagon from 1pm on Saturday, followed by the interactive Backyard Skiffle Band show, are part of the Dunedin Arts Festival.

If it rains, the events will be held at performing arts venue Te Whare o Rukutia, 20 Princes St.

Everyone is encouraged to come along to have a go at making an instrument from household objects — anything and everything, such as an unwanted tea chest, cardboard, tin cans, plastic bottles, coffee cups, raw pasta, rice and beans, broom handles, biscuit tins, paper, balloons or adhesive tape.

These can be used to make shakers, castanets, lolly stick harmonicas, kazoos, diddley bows, bucket basses and more.

Thorpe said, in a statement, the Backyard Skiffle Band project aimed to open the eyes of children and adults to ways to protect the environment, and also to share the history of instruments.

Once created, the instruments could be used in the live, interactive show itself. — APL