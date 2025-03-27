Guitarist goes classical

Braden Southee, of Dunedin, aims to captivate audiences with his performance during the Dunedin Arts Festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A local musician has embarked on a personal journey from classic rock to classical guitar.

Braden Southee first found success in his twenties as part of the hard rock band Stonehurst.

This allowed him to achieve several bucket-list goals, including touring around the country and recording at Neil Finn’s studio.

But he retained his early interest in classical music and when he moved to Dunedin in 2014, he immersed himself in studying and exploring multiple musical styles.

His early guitar training influenced his style while performing in Stonehurst.

"During my childhood guitar studies, I was taught some of the principles of classical guitar technique and this trickled into my approach as a lead guitarist in a rock band, often performing and recording with my [right-hand] fingers as opposed to a plectrum."

Primarily, a lead guitarist focuses on phrasing single-line melodies, and he believed this supported his transition to classical guitar.

"Although my repertoire is now homophonic and polyphonic, bringing out the different melodic lines within these textures comes instinctually."

Southee experienced not only performing at large-scale rock venues but also more intimate concert spaces.

Each performance setting created a different type of connection with the audience.

"In my experience there is a ‘distance’ between the audience and the performer during large-scale rock concerts.

"This ‘distance’ can be really difficult, sometimes seemingly impossible, to break through.

"Whereas the intimate classical guitar setting that I enjoy is very transparent, with a personal and engaging experience for the audience."

Southee’s Dunedin Arts Festival performance will feature a repertoire that includes music from the guitar’s early golden age to the works of post-romantic composers.

Dunedin Arts Festival

Braden Southee

Thursday, April 3

7pm

Errick’s

649 Princes St

