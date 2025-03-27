Four-concert chamber music series begins

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra will take audiences on a journey through elegant, witty and daring chamber music in its four-concert DSO at Six series at Hanover Hall during the Dunedin Arts Festival.

Each performance starts at 6pm.

Curated by pianist Tom McGrath, the series begins tonight, with "Baroque to Bold" — a showcase of Bach, Milhaud, Satie and De Falla, performed by an ensemble of leading local musicians.

The group will comprise Ngaruaroha Martin (violin), Jason Hopkins (cello), Feby Idrus (flute), Fiona Pickering (flute), Rowena Bell (oboe), Emily Sterk (clarinet), David Burchell (harpsichord) and Cameron Monteath (piano).

The second concert, "Echoes Through Time", on Monday, will begin with a rarely-heard Mozart masterpiece performed by New Zealand Symphony Orchestra principal harpist Carolyn Mills, with strings and winds.

Works by Debussy, Auric, Honegger and Crumb will also be performed, by a group comprising Bridget Douglas (flute), Mills (harp), Nick Cornish (oboe), Grant Baker (viola), Heleen du Plessis (cello) and Tom McGrath (piano).

On Tuesday, the "Vibrant Voices" concert will celebrate three pioneering composers of the early 20th century — Boulanger, Tailleferre and Amy Beach.

The performance ensemble will comprise Bridget Douglas (flute), Tessa Petersen (violin), Claire Anderson (violin), Grant Baker (viola), Heleen du Plessis (cello) and Sanaz Rezai (piano).

On Wednesday, "Wit and Wind" will showcase the work of beloved French composer Poulenc, revealing his ability to combine elegance and humour with expressive depth.

Featured artists include Philippa McNulty (flute), Nick Cornish (oboe), Stephen Cranefield (clarinet), Jessica Goldbaum (bassoon), Jerome Rouse (French horn), John van Buskirk (piano) and Sanaz Rezai (piano).