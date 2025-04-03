Art awards winning entries on display

Aislinn Roodt, of Dunedin, admires the works on display in the 2025 Cleveland National Art Awards exhibition, on now at the Otago Art Society galleries, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station. Photos: ODT files

The 2025 Cleveland National Art Awards, featuring 220 selected works by artists from across New Zealand, are on display at the Otago Art Society galleries as part of the Dunedin Arts Festival.

The fifth iteration of the two-yearly awards attracted 550 entries from across the country, covering a broad range of artistic disciplines, all competing for a prize pool of $18,000.

Awards were given across four categories — painting and 2D media; printmaking, photography and digital works; 3D media, sculpture and jewellery; and textile, embroidery and stitch.

The supreme award of $10,000, sponsored by the Cleveland Charitable Foundation, went to gHosttrunk by Dean Raybould, of Oamaru, which also won the category 1 Excellence Award (painting and 2D Media). The work featured text and imagery painted on a repurposed vintage trunk lid.

Other category winners were: category 2 (printmaking, photography, digital graphics) — Mark Graver for No.70 Broad Bay 1; category 3 (3D media, sculpture and jewellery) — Innocenza Toritto for Odd Boxed Memories; and category 4 (textile, embroidery and stitch) — Samantha Sutherland for Secret Beach Te Puru.

The Young Artist Award went to Joel Potter for photography work The After Image/Ghost.

The winner of the Supreme Award and category 1 award (painting and 2D media) in the 2025 Cleveland National Art Awards was gHosttrunk by Dean Raybould, of Oamaru.

The 2025 Cleveland Art Awards were judged by Gore District Council arts and heritage department head Jim Geddes and Eastern Southland Gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes, who selected the 220 works for the final exhibition from the 550 original entries (digital images).

The award-winning works were then selected from the physical exhibition, and the awards were announced at a function before the exhibition opened on March 22.

Exhibition organisers said the exhibition was an "excellent opportunity for the public to view a large variety of works from artists across New Zealand".

The exhibition continues until April 26, entry is free and all works are for sale.

Members of the public are encouraged to vote for their favourite work in the People’s Choice Awards, the winner to receive $1000.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz