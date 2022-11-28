Aussie TV star to be charged over fatal helicopter crash

Matt Wright, star of Outback Wrangler, has been charged following the death of his co-star Chris 'Willow' Wilson in a helicopter crash in February this year. Photo: Supplied

An arrest warrant has been issued for Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright who is set to face charges over a fatal helicopter crash in West Arnhem Land in February.

The 43-year-old has been contacted through his legal team and must present himself to Northern Territory police in Darwin by Wednesday morning.

At that stage, he's expected to be charged with perverting the course of justice, destruction of evidence, fabricating evidence, interfering with witnesses and two counts of unlawful entry.

Mr Wright was not named in police statements on Monday but has been identified in multiple media reports.

Chris Wilson, 34, was killed on February 28 when the Robinson R44 helicopter he was hanging 30 metres below collided with trees and the ground in west Arnhem Land.

His body was found 40 metres from the main wreckage at the King River crash site, a preliminary Air Transport Safety Bureau report revealed in April.

The father of two was attached to a line using a harness so he could harvest eggs from crocodile nests in swampy areas while the helicopter hovered above.

The crashed helicopter was one of three involved in collecting eggs on the day. It was found by one of the other crews after failing to respond to radio calls.

Pilot Sebastian Robinson was also seriously injured in the incident and was airlifted to Maningrida, before being transferred to hospital in Darwin.

A preliminary ATSB analysis of the site indicated the accident happened when the helicopter's main rotor blade struck and cut through a tree trunk multiple times before the aircraft hit the ground.

Initial assessments indicated the engine had stopped prior to the helicopter hitting the ground.

An examination found no defects likely to cause the engine to stop and there was no visible damage to the tail rotor blades and drive system.

Outback Wrangler is an adventure TV series filmed in remote Top End locations that airs in more than 90 countries.

The show chronicles the capture and transport of dangerous animals that pose a threat to people, including crocodiles and wild buffalo.

Two other men have previously been charged over the February crash.