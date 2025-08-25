Survivor forgives mushroom murderer, asks for confession

Erin Patterson cooked a meal with toxic mushrooms that killed three people. Photo: Jason South / The Age via Getty Images

Erin Patterson's only surviving victim has forgiven her for trying to kill him as he urged her in court to confess to the murders, which she continues to deny.

Ian Wilkinson's wife Heather was murdered, along with her sister Gail Patterson and husband Don, by a death cap mushroom-laced beef Wellington prepared by Patterson, 50.

The church pastor stood in the Supreme Court in Melbourne on Monday and described the impact of losing his wife and becoming ill, while offering an olive branch of forgiveness to the killer.

"What foolishness possesses a person to think that murder could be a solution for their problems, especially ... people who only have good intentions towards her?" Mr Wilkinson told the court.

"Erin has brought deep sorrow and grief into my life and the lives of others.

"In regard to the many harms done to me, I make an offer of forgiveness to Erin.

"I say harms done to me ... I have no power or responsibility to forgive harms done to others."

He then urged Patterson so spend her time behind bars wisely.

"I encourage Erin to receive my offer of forgiveness for those harms done to me with full confession and repentance," he said.

"I bear her no ill will, my prayer for her is that she will use her time in jail more wisely to become a better person.

"I am no longer Erin Patterson's victim, and she has become the victim of my kindness."

Ian Wilkinson is the only person to have survived the lunch. Photo: Getty Images

Patterson appeared to become emotional as Mr Wilkinson spoke, holding back tears from the court dock flanked by two custody officers.

Mr Wilkinson grabbed tissues as he described a loving relationship with his "compassionate, intelligent, brave, witty" late wife Heather.

"She was a wonderful wife, we shared a very close marriage relationship for 44 years," he said.

"Heather was full of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control.

"It's one of the distressing shortcomings of our society that so much attention is showered on those who do evil, and so little on those who do good."

The Wilkinsons' daughter, Ruth Dubois, described the trauma the murders, subsequent trial and media attention had brought to her family.

"On the 29th of July, 2023, four generations of our families - ranging from new born to 99 years old, countless friends and the wider community - were handed a lifetime of carrying this unimaginable horror," she said.

She said it was "difficult to comprehend" how Patterson had spent time planning and preparing the deadly meal, knowing the "tremendous harm" that it would cause.

"There were multiple times throughout this process she could've stopped ... been honest, helped the medical staff, changed the outcome," she told the court, with her father Ian standing next to her.

"But instead, at every step of the way she chose to follow through."

She said it had been "particularly revolting" that their family tragedy had been used as "entertainment for the masses".

Simon Patterson did not attend court on Monday, but his statement - which was also highly critical of media coverage - was read to court.

He said his estranged wife had "robbed" their two children of their grandparents, and now they must face what she had done.

"None of these hurdles are easy to overcome," he said in the statement, read to court by family member Naomi Gleadow.

Mr Patterson said the way media had behaved was "deplorable", saying reporters waited outside his home, banging on the windows and skulking away before police arrived.

Patterson was on July 7 found guilty of three murders, and the attempted murder of Mr Wilkinson over a death cap mushroom-laced beef Wellington lunch.

She deliberately served up the poisoned dish during lunch at her Leongatha home to her former mother and father-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson and her husband Ian.

Her lunch guests were taken to hospital, with Don, Gail and Heather dying days after the meal.

Patterson faces life in prison and a date for her sentence could be set at the hearing.