Australia says 'good riddance' to Kiwi cop strangler

    Hylton King. Photo: Facebook via NZ Herald
    A Kiwi thug who strangled and bit a young policewoman in Queensland has been deported back to New Zealand.

    Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton bid 24-year-old Hylton King "good riddance" overnight.

    Mr Dutton said King deserved to be deported after the attack.

    "It was a vicious crime, it was a cowardly act, and I think my decision to cancel his visa and deport him from our country reflects the values of most Australians," Mr Dutton told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

    "Ninety-nine percent of people who come to our country do the right thing but in this case, clearly he has done the wrong thing and we just don't want people of that very poor character in our country.

    "So I think it's good riddance to him, I'm glad that he's gone, and I'm sorry that young police officer will live for the rest of her life scarred with the memory of that incident."

    King and his 30-year-old sister Ariana last month pleaded guilty to seriously assaulting the police officer in May 2019.

    The pair had been with friends at the Brook Hotel in Mitchelton before threatening staff and being thrown out.

    Outside the pub, King swore at police and then grabbed the female officer around the throat as she tried to handcuff him.

    King repeatedly choked the officer during the melee, causing her to temporarily lose consciousness.

    He also bit the officer's fingers as she attempted to eye-gouge him.

    The pair were given suspended sentences and Ariana King is also expected to return to New Zealand.

