Childcare worker facing hundreds of abuse charges named

A childcare worker charged over what could be one of Australia's worst paedophile cases has prompted calls for massive industry reform.

Police were hastily working to identify all of Hamish Tait's alleged victims, after the 35-year-old was charged with hundreds of child abuse offences.

The staggering 329 total charges span a number of the 62 childcare centres Tait worked at between 2009 and 2025, 136 alleged victims known to police and a further 22 yet to be identified.

A union representing childcare workers on Tuesday called for the industry to introduce clear guidelines to ensure a worker was never left alone unsupervised with a child.

"We must all work together to ensure this never happens again," Independent Education Union of Australia NSW/ACT branch secretary Carol Matthews said.

Fit Kidz, a major childcare provider at the centre of allegations, said it had banned male staff from helping children in bathrooms without written consent.

"Philosophically this doesn't always sit well, but for now, and the foreseeable future, we have had our males on stand down from bathroom and toileting since last year," the provider said in a statement.

Four Fit Kidz centres were identified by police as being the location of alleged offending by Tait.

Liberal MP Julian Leeser urged the government to act on gaps identified by a recent Senate inquiry into child safety.

Recommendations included updated working with children checks, using CCTV monitoring where appropriate, making it easier for employers to suspend staff if there are potential risks and harsher minimum sentences for abusers.

"Families send their children into care trusting they will be protected, not exposed to further risk," Mr Leeser said.

Australian Federal Police Acting Commander Luke Needham said police would make all efforts to identify the remaining victims.

"Some victims are adults now, but during the range of offending the victims were of pre-school or primary age," he told ABC News Breakfast.

Investigators urged families of anyone who may have come into contact with the man to come forward.

Tait has been in custody since he was arrested and charged in July 2025, when police seized almost 2.5 million files from electronic devices at his home.

He was initially charged with eight counts of online child abuse material offences, and was hit with additional offences through April, June and July 2026 which now total 329 charges.

It includes 162 counts of producing child abuse material and 81 counts of filming a person engaged in a private act without consent.

"Unfortunately, we have uncovered evidence of him sharing this material with an individual overseas," Acting Commander Needham said.

"Those inquiries are ongoing, so our investigation is continuing into attempting to identify who that individual is."

Police expect further charges will be laid.