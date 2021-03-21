Sunday, 21 March 2021

Couple's house swept away on wedding day

    A house has been swept away near the New South Wales town of Taree where flood waters are expected to rival a record set before World War 2.

    The cottage used to stand at Mondrook, opposite Taree, on the Manning River. 

    Surging flood waters lifted the house from its foundations on Saturday and it was filmed moving at speed down the river, which was expected to peak at 5.8 metres later in the day.

    That's higher than Taree's 1978 and 2011 floods and close to the record flood level of six metres recorded in 1929, a decade before World War 2 broke out.

    Lyle Edge says his brother lived in the house with his partner. They should have been getting married on Saturday. Instead they've been left homeless and their pets are dead.

    "Our brother Joshua and his fiancee Sarah lost their entire home and belongings to the flood waters in Mondrook on the mid north coast," Mr Edge has written in launching a GoFundMe campaign to help the couple.

    "What was supposed to be their wedding day ended up with their house floating down river and them losing everything they have worked hard for and sadly losing their pets as well."

    In just three hours, the campaign had raised almost $8000.

