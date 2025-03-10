Devastating flooding in aftermath of cyclone

Flooding in Brisbane following Cyclone Alfred. Photo: Getty Images

When a tropical cyclone first hit, Malcolm Drysdale compared it to being "flogged quietly by wet lettuce".

However, as he trudged around rising floodwaters, Mr Drysdale knew that Tropical Cyclone Alfred had packed a mighty punch.

Alfred's aftermath is still being felt with heavy rain triggering flooding across Queensland's southeast and northern New South Wales, claiming one life.

More than 250,000 households are without power with flash flooding shutting down a Queensland community while another was warned to "get up as high as you can to survive".

Mr Drysdale is not fazed by flooding after relocating to Rocklea, a suburb in Brisbane's south notorious for inundation.

His family hails from an area outside Lismore, NSW, which was also threatened by Alfred's impact three years after devastating 2022 flooding.

"My mum went to Richmond River High School which no longer exists because the river took it to pieces in 2022," Mr Drysdale told AAP.

"I am no stranger to flooding, nor is anyone in my family. People around here in Rocklea are the same."

Mr Drysdale bunkered down on Saturday when Alfred crossed the coast, marking the first time a cyclone hit Queensland's southeast in more than 50 years.

"Wind-wise it was a bit of a non-event, a bit like being flogged quietly by wet lettuce," he said.

But winds picked up again the next night before more wild weather triggered widespread flooding.

"There's a few more tree down than I first thought," Mr Drysdale said as he waded through floodwaters.

"It's always going to flood here ... but it does get a bit hairy at times."

The prime minister flew into Brisbane on Sunday as flash flooding shut down a Queensland community and falling trees destroyed homes and cars with more wild weather to come.

Residents at Hervey Bay north of Brisbane were told to stay inside under an emergency declaration after almost 250mm of rain fell in hours, triggering flash flooding.

Parts of Gold Coast received an emergency warning late on Sunday, with communities told to "take action now" and stay off the roads.

"If you are near floodwater, you may need to get up as high as you can to survive," it said.

About 30 rescues took place across Queensland's southeast and northern NSW.

But some were not so fortunate with confirmation a body had been found, believed to be a 61-year-old man after his ute was swept into floodwaters at Megan, near Dorrigo, NSW on Friday.

Thirteen soldiers were also injured including two who remain in a serious condition after a truck accident near Lismore, NSW on Saturday.

A severe weather warning was current from Hervey Bay down to NSW's northwest.

The region is bracing for damaging winds, dangerous surf and 24-hour rainfall totals of up to 100mm leading to flooding.