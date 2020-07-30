Horror day as Victoria sets new deadly virus record

Victoria has recorded 723 more Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths, Australia's biggest single-day numbers.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday said the latest fatalities were three men and three women in their 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, and two men aged in their 90s.

The deaths take the state toll to 105 and the national figure to 189.

The dire numbers prompted the premier to announce a ban on visitors for residents of the Colac-Otway, Greater Geelong, Surf Coast, Moorabool, Golden Plains, and the Borough of Queenscliffe local government areas from Friday.

An aged care resident is relocated in Melbourne yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Mr Andrews also said the mask directive issued to residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire would be extended to all of regional Victoria from midnight on Sunday.

"These are preventative steps ... it will be inconvenient for some, but at the end of the day, keeping those numbers very very low is about protecting public health, protecting vulnerable people, protecting every family," Mr Andrews said.

The premier said venues such as pubs and cafes in Greater Geelong and the other six local government areas could remain open. But data showed family and friends visiting households and this was driving up infection rates. "The large part of (transmission) is of course in workplaces," Mr Andrews said. "But some of the transmission is in households and that makes sense when you think about it. "People are not necessarily taking the distance in their family time. "It's a natural thing. You let your guard down." Regional Victoria currently has 255 active cases, with 159 in six local areas around Geelong. Anyone in Victoria who have had positive coronavirus tests are getting a knock on the door their homes by Australian Defence Force personnel or public health officials. Mr Andrews said several people were not home when doorknocked and some had left to go to work. "If you are a positive case you need to be at home and you need to be isolating," he said.

VICTORIA'S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 30:

723 new cases, marking the 25th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase. This is Australia's worst daily total

13 more deaths, bringing the state's toll to 105 and the national figure to 189

The latest deaths include: three men and three women in their 70s, three men and two women in their 80s and two men in their 90s

10 of the 13 deaths may be related to private sector aged care

5385 active cases in the state

9998 total cases across the state

913 active cases connected to aged care

312 people in hospital with 34 people in intensive care

30 ADF teams are doorknocking homes of positive cases, with 798 homes visited in total and 269 visited on Wednesday

1,574,626 tests have been undertaken since the start of the pandemic, with 19,921 tests conducted on Wednesday

Victoria's other top daily totals include 532 on Monday, 484 on July 22 and 428 on July 17

CHANGES IN THE STATE: