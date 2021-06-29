Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Snap three-day lockdown for parts of Queensland

    The Queensland government will lock down the southeast, Townsville and two islands for three days after recording two new Covid-19 cases in the community.

    Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says one new case is unlinked and in a clerical worker from the Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane, who has travelled to Magnetic Island in Townsville and the markets in the garrison city.

    The premier says because of the woman's extensive travel, the entire southeast, Townsville and two islands will have to be lockdown from 6pm today.

    Residents of Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, the Scenic Rim, the Gold Coast, Townsville, Magnetic Island and Palm Island will be subject to the order.

    "I want to say to everyone, I know we are in the middle of school holidays, and I know people have made plans, but we have just got to do this," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Tuesday.

    "We have got to do this for three days, there will be a lockdown for three days, and I don't want it to be 30 days.

    Residents on those area will only be allowed to leave home to shop for essential items, exercise, or receive or give medical care until 6pm on Thursday.

    Queensland reported another virus case in the community in Tuesday in a miner from Ipswich who was infected at a mine in the Northern Territory.

    Two other cases were reported in hotel quarantine.

