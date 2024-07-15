Two bodies found in Melbourne river

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a major river in inner Melbourne, and police are trying to determine if the deaths are linked or suspicious.

A passerby discovered the man's body in the Maribyrnong River near Saltriver Place in Footscray, close to the Footscray Wharf, at 9am on Sunday (local time).

About 90 minutes later, another member of the public found the woman's body nearby, in the water at Smithfield Road in Flemington.

"Police are investigating to determine whether the deaths are suspicious and whether there are any links between the pair," police said in a statement.

Neither body has been identified.

Investigators have appealed for anyone with information or footage from the area to come forward.