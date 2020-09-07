Monday, 7 September 2020

Peters visits university on campaign stop

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Decision 2020

    Winston Peters (c) at the University of Otago this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter
    Winston Peters (c) at the University of Otago this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter
    New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is visiting Dunedin today as part of his campaign efforts in the South.

    Otago University Students' Association president Jack Manning gave Mr Peters a tour of the University of Otago campus on a sunny Dunedin day.

    He was met by a small, three-member contingent of Young NZ First members and a crowd of about 40 students when he arrived on campus about 1.20pm.

    He answered several student questions including about the provisions made for non-English speakers going through New Zealand court systems, and maritime sovereignty.

    He attracted attention from students as he paused in the Link. 

    Following the university visit, Mr Peters spent 15 minutes sparring with media in the Octagon.

    He said he would start making policy announcements at the rate of “one a day”, starting tomorrow.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter