Peters visits university on campaign stop

Winston Peters (c) at the University of Otago this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is visiting Dunedin today as part of his campaign efforts in the South.

Otago University Students' Association president Jack Manning gave Mr Peters a tour of the University of Otago campus on a sunny Dunedin day.

He was met by a small, three-member contingent of Young NZ First members and a crowd of about 40 students when he arrived on campus about 1.20pm.

He answered several student questions including about the provisions made for non-English speakers going through New Zealand court systems, and maritime sovereignty.

He attracted attention from students as he paused in the Link.

Following the university visit, Mr Peters spent 15 minutes sparring with media in the Octagon.

He said he would start making policy announcements at the rate of “one a day”, starting tomorrow.