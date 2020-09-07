Peters caught puffing on smoke-free campus

NZ First leader Winston Peters has been snapped taking a sneaky cigarette break on Otago University's Dunedin campus today, breaking its no-smoking rules.

The video of the Deputy Prime Minister taking a cheeky puff in front of a no-smoking sign, along with Young NZ First executive member Robert Griffith and NZ First MP and candidate for Taieri Mark Patterson, is circulating on social media with the tagline "Apparently smokefree policy only applies to some".

All three in the video are smoking in the alley between the Robertson Library and the Owheo Building near Union St East just after 1pm today.

The post has resulted in a mix of opinions with some supporting Peters, saying he has already said a smoke-free NZ would never work and that people shouldn't be dictated to.

But others were outraged at his "arrogant" disregard for the rules.

The person who took the video commented online that Peters' security noticed him filming them and says something to the NZ First leader before they all walk off. They also appear to hide their cigarettes from view.

According to the University of Otago's website, all of its campuses have been smoke-free since January 1, 2014.

A university spokesman said Peters was at the Dunedin campus to take part in Vote 2020 - a question and answer session run by students in the Department of Politics.

Staff were not aware of the breach, so did not speak with Peters about it.

However, the spokesperson said it promoted a healthy environment for all staff and students which included a smoke-free environment.

The policy prohibits anyone from smoking on any University of Otago campus and this applies to anyone on its campuses for any reason including University of Otago employees, students, visitors, contractors, volunteers and research participants.

Peters has been approached for comment.

The man who posted the video, Nick Meek, notes in his bio that he is a Professional Practice Fellow at Otago University.

"Apparently Smoke Free Campus only applies to some," he writes.

Meek has been approached for comment.

In 2018 as acting Prime Minister, Peters said tobacco prices were leading to murders and assaults in dairies.

- NZ Herald and Hamish MacLean