Throngs of graduands through central city

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

University of Otago graduands parade in George St, Dunedin, on their way to the Dunedin Town Hall, on Saturday.

There were two graduation ceremonies, at 1pm and 4pm.

In the first, 355 people graduated in person and another 70 graduated in absentia, with degrees and diplomas in commerce, law, arts, social work and science.

In the second ceremony, 360 people graduated in person and 304 others in absentia, with degrees and diplomas in applied science, surveying, biomedical sciences, health sciences, and education and teaching.