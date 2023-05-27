3-day blockage of road to Mosgiel

Traffic signals will control the intersection of Gordon Rd and Eden St, near the entrance to Te Puna o Whakaehu. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

A partial road closure in Mosgiel will allow for the surfacing of the intersection outside the new pool, Te Puna o Whakaehu, before it opens.

The final surfacing of the Eden St and Gordon Rd intersection is set to start next week, meaning part of Gordon Rd will need to be closed for three days.

The work will start on Wednesday, and is expected to end on Friday if weather conditions permit.

Two detour routes are expected to be in place, one along Dukes Rd South, Riccarton Rd East and Bush Rd and the other along Dukes Rd North, Puddle Alley and Factory Rd.

Residents will still be able to access their properties.

A Dunedin City Council spokeswoman said as much of the work as possible would be carried out under single-lane closures, keeping full closures to a minimum.

The council apologised to motorists for the disruption caused.

Traffic signals at the intersection of Gordon, Factory and Bush Rds would be closely managed to keep traffic flowing as well as possible, the spokeswoman said.

mark.john@odt.co.nz