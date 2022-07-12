Tuesday, 12 July 2022

71-year-old cyclist in hospital

    By Fiona Ellis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A 71-year-old cyclist is in a moderate condition in Dunedin Hospital after being hit by a car.

    Emergency services were called to the crash in the Dunedin suburb of St Clair at 6pm yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said crash occurred at the intersection of Valpy St and Forbury Rd when a 32-year-old woman driver failed to see the cyclist. 

    A St John spokesperson said a man was treated at the scene then transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

    An investigation into the incident was ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter