71-year-old cyclist in hospital

A 71-year-old cyclist is in a moderate condition in Dunedin Hospital after being hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to the crash in the Dunedin suburb of St Clair at 6pm yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said crash occurred at the intersection of Valpy St and Forbury Rd when a 32-year-old woman driver failed to see the cyclist.

A St John spokesperson said a man was treated at the scene then transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.