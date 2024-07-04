Accommodation still available for All Blacks test

File photo: ODT

People still searching for accommodation in Dunedin for Saturday's All Blacks test may be in luck.

Dunedin’s iSite Visitor Centre manager Louise van de Vlierd said there was still accommodation available in the city, and anyone struggling to find a spot should contact the centre.

"There are at least 100 beds available through the iSite at Burns Lodge, the Mansion Apartments and the University Executive Residence, as well as other accommodation options available through online accommodation platforms like AirBnB.

"We want to roll out our famous Southern hospitality for as many guests as possible, so if you’re struggling to find a bed – reach out and we’ll be happy to help if we can."

More than 30,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s match — about 20,000 from "out of town".

Outgoing Otago Motels’ Association president Pete Firns said earlier in the week the match was good for the Dunedin economy in general.

"It’s not just about the hospitality and accommodation industry — although I would be surprised if there was a hotel or motel not enjoying significant bookings this weekend — it’s everything else we can offer visitors.

"We've been booking people who are staying an extra night or so and trying out our shopping options or going out on tours to the peninsula."