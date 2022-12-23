All creatures great and small, Santa sees them all

Santa was still putting in the hard yards yesterday, this time making sure even the family dog had its Christmas wish list heard.

Matthew Wilson (6), of Mosgiel, posed dressed for festivity with Mr Claus, as his dog, Phenix, checked out the other pups waiting to make their wish at Wal’s Plant Land yesterday.

Matthew said at the top of his Christmas list was an ‘‘invisibility blanket so that when I’m in bed you can only see the top of my head’’.

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

He had been extra brave this year, as despite his fear of heights he had taken part in the Christmas Parade — right at the top of the Jack and the Bean Stalk float.

Today will be the last day Santa will visit the plant store, as he needs to pack up with the Elves and head to the North Pole to fill up his sleigh with presents.

Wal’s Plant Land manager and honorary head elf Michelle Lightfoot said Santa was quite the pet lover himself.

"He’s very pet friendly. Santa’s got the Christmas list for children, rabbits, cats, dogs and even last year he saw a baby deer."