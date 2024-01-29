Alleged drink-driver dobbed in by public

Two people have had their licences suspended for 28 days and are due to appear in court after alleged drink-driving incidents yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 27-year-old man was found at home in Kaikorai Valley Rd at 10.45am, after police received complaints about a vehicle being driven erratically around Dunedin earlier in the day.

He said the driver was found to be intoxicated, and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1153mcg.

‘‘It’s a high reading, especially for that time of the morning.’’

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he was charged with excess breath alcohol.

He will appear in the Dunedin District Court on February 15.

Snr Sgt Bond said a 33-year-old woman was stopped in Filleul St about 2am on Sunday, and she recorded a breath alcohol level of 745mcg.

‘‘She had been at a bar in the Octagon, celebrating someone’s birthday.’’

Her licence was also suspended for 28 days and she was charged with excess breath alcohol.

- john.lewis@odt.co.nz