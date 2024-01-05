Authorities scupper barge service

Moorings Otago Ltd’s Kevin Waters pilots the Bike Barge on its way to Port Chalmers to Portobello in October. Plans to continue with the barge have been put on hold because of Maritime New Zealand regulations. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Port to Port’s plans to continue its bike barge across Otago Harbour have been sunk by Maritime New Zealand regulations.

The company, which runs cruises and wildlife tours around the port, launched a service to ferry large numbers of bikes in October, but owner-operator Rachel McGregor said Maritime New Zealand changed its certification requirement.

"It is what it is," Ms McGregor said.

"We had been working alongside Maritime New Zealand in the lead-up to launching the barge, but for whatever reason, they decided they needed a different certificate.

"It means it’s just not worth the cost to run as it is, but fortunately, I have enough capacity at the moment."

The Port to Port service takes cyclists to and from Portobello and Port Chalmers so they can complete a full loop of the harbour, totalling 38km.

Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders has said he expected the loop, known as Te Aka Ōtākou (literally, the Otago vine), to be popular with tourists, including the thousands of cruise passengers who would start flooding the area in about six weeks.

While there was a ferry service in place, Mr Winders predicted the need for greater capacity would soon arise.

The Bike Barge, provided by Kevin Waters, of Otago Moorings, celebrated its maiden cycle-laden voyage across the harbour in October.

Ms McGregor said it had capacity for up to 20 extra bikes.

"I’m not too worried that we can’t use the barge because it just meant more costs and work for me at this stage."

The boat had capacity for up to 20 people, and about 12 to 15 bikes, she said.

Plans to launch a bike barge had been around since 2019, but Covid-19 and then other factors delayed the plan.

"I guess the only frustration is that it has taken a while to get to this point.

"I don’t know whether I will re-consider launching a barge in the future.

"It all comes down to cost and demand," Ms McGregor said

Maritime New Zealand has been approached for comment.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz