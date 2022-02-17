'Back to reality': Cop hopes students get message after Covid confirmed on Castle

Castle St in Dunedin's student area. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A top Dunedin cop hopes parents give students a "good talking to" before they travel South in their thousands over the coming days after parties in Castle St were confirmed as locations of interest after a positive case was identified this week.

A University of Otago spokesperson said today Public Health South advised the university that students who attended parties in Castle St between the hours of 7pm on 12 February and 1am on February 13 should be tested for Covid-19 immediately and isolate until results are available.

Students who attended a party in Castle St between the hours of 7pm on Monday, February 14 and 12.30am on Tuesday, February15 should self-isolate until February 21 and be tested on February 19.

The spokesperson said any students or staff who felt unwell should be tested. The university was working with police, the Otago University Student Association (OUSA), and the Otago Polytechnic to educate and inform students of risks and to keep the community safe.

"Mass gatherings pose a significant health risk and are a serious concern,” the spokesperson said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond reiterated the message circulated to students last week that now was "not the time" for large parties.

He hoped the news would "bring them back to reality" and realise they were susceptible to the virus.

The majority of parties monitored by police had been compliant with regulations, but the confirmation of a Covid-19 case would be taken into account by officers when enforcing Covid-19 rules in the student quarter.

Some 3200 students were scheduled arrive on Friday and Saturday.

Snr Sgt Bond hoped their parents would give them a "good talking to" and encourage them to keep themselves safe before they arrived at their halls.

OUSA president Melissa Lama said the organisation had been running a campaign to educate students about the pandemic and continued to do so.

“Look after yourselves and keep up good hygiene practices. We are here to help."

Ms Lama said there was no indication that any people needing to isolate broke any mandates or rules.

These people will “be getting to know their flatmates really well over the next few days,” she said.

Te Kaika’s vaccination centre in Victoria Rd, Dunedin, this afternoon. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The news appears to have sparked a rush on Covid vaccinations and testing in the city, with lengthy queues at sites across Dunedin.

News of the locations of interest comes just a day after the Otago Daily Times reported that some students said they would party on despite the threat of catching Covid-19 and hefty fines.

Students spoken to by the ODT this week had different views on whether they would limit their partying because of the threat of Omicron.

Students at a Castle St party on Monday said they would not change their behaviour, one saying "Castle doesn’t get Covid bro", and another saying everyone needed to catch the virus so they could keep partying.

A group of female students, who did not want to be named, believed it was inevitable they would all get it eventually, but they hoped being vaccinated would stop them getting badly sick.

The university has not been listed as a location of interest on the Ministry of Health site.

Free Covid-19 testing is available close by the locations of the parties.

WellSouth operates a walk-in and drive-through testing centre at 5 Malcolm Street, which is open from 11am-7pm.

Earlier this week before the positive Covid-19 case was revealed, Dunedin's Columba College confirmed it was taking precautions after a number of its year 13 pupils attended a party on Castle St on Saturday over concerns they could be a casual contact.

"It is my understanding that our students were casual contacts but as a precautionary measure were tested and returned negative results," Principal Pauline Duthie said today.

Otago Boys' High School rector Richard Hall said today it had asked people in the school community if they were at any of locations of interest in the student quarter.

"If they were there, and believe they are at risk, we have asked them to go home and for parents to work with Healthline."

