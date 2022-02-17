Student says Covid risk being taken seriously

Student Cobe Howell said the University of Otago was doing a good job of monitoring the Covid situation. Photo: ODT files

A student isolating after attending a Castle St party in Dunedin says he believes students are taking the risk of catching Covid-19 seriously.

However, other students spoken to last night believed students would avoid getting tested and might even purposely try to catch the virus.

One student said people would put off getting tested because of the time they would have to isolate for.

Another said it was possible that students would catch it on purpose because it was inevitable they would all catch it anyway.

Cobe Howell said he was isolating, along with his four flatmates.

They had been to some smaller parties held by friends in Castle St which had been flagged as possible locations of interest.

They did not know anyone who had tested positive.

He felt the University of Otago was doing a good job of monitoring the situation and said they had been notified by text.

Cobe said he and his flatmates were double vaccinated and had all the food they needed.

He had talked to many others who were close contacts and said they were doing the same thing by ‘‘chilling tonight’’ as they waited for test results.

He thought some people would be annoyed at having to isolate but believed most would be ‘‘pretty smart about it’’ and isolate, especially if they had the virus.

As a close contact, he was advised to isolate until a negative result was returned.

He thought the party scene would be pretty quiet tonight, but would probably pick up later in the week when people started returning negative results.

