Banned driver nabbed after nine years

A Dunedin man forbidden from driving in 2016 was caught behind the wheel almost 10 years later.

Officers on patrol stopped the man for using his cellphone while driving in Crawford St yesterday morning, Acting Sergeant Matt Nicols, of Dunedin, said.

The 29-year-old man had been forbidden from driving since 2016 after he was caught driving without a licence.

The man had never held any kind of formal driving licence, Sgt Nicols said.

His vehicle was impounded for 28 days.

