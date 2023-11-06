Beer festival worker badly concussed in assault

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to reports of a man working at one of the Dunedin Craft Beer Festival stalls being assaulted about 6.50pm on Saturday.
A 20-year-old man attending the festival at Forsyth Barr Stadium ran towards the 19-year-old employee and picked him up off the ground.
He then dropped the employee onto his head which caused a severe concussion.
The two men were not known to each other.
The employee is still recovering from his injuries at home, Snr Sgt Bond said.
The 20-year-old man was charged with assault and intent to injure.
On Friday at 8.15pm outside the beer festival 26-year-old man approached a 30-year-old man and assaulted him.
The 26-year-old punched the man several times in the head and kicked him once he was on the ground, Snr Sgt Bond said.
Police were called and he was located a short time later.
The 26-year-old was charged with assault.
Both men will be in Dunedin District Court on Thursday.