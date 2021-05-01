Bottle thrown at firefighters

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A bottle was hurled at firefighters as they attended a couch fire in Dunedin's student quarter yesterday morning.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to Castle St about 3.30am, where they found a couch on fire. As they extinguished it, a bottle was thrown at them.
Fenz assistant area manager Craig Geddes said firefighters should not be subjected to such behaviour, which was rare these days.
Police said a 19-year-old man was spoken to about the incident.