Saturday, 1 May 2021

Bottle thrown at firefighters

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A bottle was hurled at firefighters as they attended a couch fire in Dunedin's student quarter yesterday morning.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to Castle St about 3.30am, where they found a couch on fire. As they extinguished it, a bottle was thrown at them.

    Fenz assistant area manager Craig Geddes said firefighters should not be subjected to such behaviour, which was rare these days.

    Police said a 19-year-old man was spoken to about the incident.

