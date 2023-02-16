Bowling up for brekkie

Anna-Maria Hartmann (21), of Germany, eats a free breakfast on an Octagon bench during the 2023 Bike Breakfast. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Hungry cyclists biking into town yesterday were drawn to the annual Dunedin Bike Breakfast in the Octagon.

Spokes Dunedin member and breakfast organiser Heike Cebulla said about 200 people attended yesterday’s breakfast.

"I think the morning went really well.

"There was a really steady flow of people," Ms Cebulla said.

Cyclists were also able to get bike maintenance from staff at Torpedo 7, and have a chat about their experience riding in the city.

They were encouraged to share their feedback on topics such as the Taieri tunnel bike trail, local speed limits and school zones, and other safety issues.

"Safety is a huge barrier for some people.

"We want the roads to be a shared area between bikes and cars, and we’re looking at ways the city can be connected for cyclists," Ms Cebulla said.

Feedback would be collated and presented to the Dunedin City Council, as further consultation, she said.

