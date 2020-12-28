Monday, 28 December 2020

Boxing Day race-goers ignore elements

    By Emma Perry
    Children and ponies race in a Kidz Kartz event between races. PHOTOS: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    Wikitoria Makiri, of Milton, tucks into her lunch.
    Tori (3) and Emily (10 months) Glennie, play with balloons as they shelter from the rain.
    Tom Mosley, Beckham Wheeler, both of Mosgiel, and Jesse Wright, of Christchurch, wait for the...
    Cheers of triumph and cries of defeat could be heard at the Wingatui racecourse on Saturday.

    About 1000 enthusiastic racegoers were undeterred by periods of wet weather at the Boxing Day races, huddling around TV screens and sheltering in car boots and

    vans to ensure they did not miss the action.

    Ree Glennie, of Dunedin, whose family had been coming to the races for more than 15 years, wanted to keep tradition alive by bringing her two children for the first time.

    Tori and Emily Glennie were having a ball at their first races, playing with balloons while sheltering in the back of the family van until the rain passed.

    Otago Racing Club general manager Rebecca Adlam said the turnout this year had been better than expected given the weather.

    "We’ve got people inside, cars parked along the fence, the weather certainly hasn’t stopped people."

