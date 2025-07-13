Saturday night quake jolts Queenstown

People in and near Queenstown had a jolt from an earthquake last night, centred about 30km west of the resort town.

GeoNet said the quake occurred just before 9pm, and was measured at magnitude 4.2 and was about 5km deep.

An RNZ reporter in the area said it "felt like a small sharp jolt!"

More than 2200 people filled out Felt Reports for the quake on the GeoNet site by 9.10pm, most of them in Queenstown and Arrowtown.