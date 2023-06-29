Break-ins, theft, vandalism anger family

After vandals smashed windows and put holes in living room walls at Waiora Scout Camp warden’s hut, the warden has a simple message.

"Get back to school and behave yourselves. Just get on with your lives and leave everybody else alone."

Hut warden Melanie Helm declined to say who she felt was responsible and Dunedin police said they did not have any suspects.

In the most recent break-in, which happened during the night on Monday, Mrs Helm said the vandals broke a window in her children’s bedroom and smashed three holes in the living room walls with a small axe.

"My husband spent time after work gibbing the lounge up and we spent weeks painting and tidying the whole place up, and now they’ve gone and done this."

She said it had not been long since she and her husband had done the warden’s cottage up and she was feeling pretty "p....d off".

The hut had previously been broken in to on the night of March 22, when burglars had stolen many of Mrs Helm and her family’s personal possessions, including a brand new water blaster, a TV, food out of the cupboards, firewood and her 11-year-old son’s tools that his dad had bought for him only a week before.

Waiora Scout Camp warden Melanie Helm holds the small axe with finger-printing dust which was used to vandalise the hut during the second break-in this year, which occurred on Monday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

"You name it, everything was just gone.

"We’ve got to fork out everything with our money again and we just can’t keep anything here now."

Mrs Helm said her children used to love going to the hut, but now they panicked and became jumpy every time they heard a car drive past.

"As I tell them, we’ve got two dogs with us and their chances of getting in with our two dogs are pretty slim.

"But that doesn’t help them too much. They still panic."

Both break-ins happened when no-one was at the hut.

A police spokeswoman said there had been no lines of inquiry from the first break-in and the second one was under investigation.

mark.john@odt.co.nz