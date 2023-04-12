Brooking takes up Minister of Oceans and Fisheries position

New Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Dunedin list MP Rachel Brooking yesterday made a meteoric rise from first-term backbencher to be a minister of the Crown.

In a minor reshuffle precipitated by the dismissal of Napier MP Stuart Nash from Cabinet a fortnight ago, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made Ms Brooking a minister outside Cabinet.

Ms Brooking, an environmental lawyer, is to be Minister of Oceans and Fisheries, and will also be an associate minister of environment and immigration.

Although a novice MP, her promotion was not totally unexpected — she has impressed party leadership through her effective work on select committee and willingness to take on progressing complicated and testing legislation.

"I’m very excited. I’m totally honoured to be given the opportunity. I’m lost for words," Ms Brooking said.

Since being elected as a list MP in 2020, she has done extensive work alongside Environment Minister David Parker on reform of the Resource Management Act and she will likely continue to do so in her new associate role.

"The intention is that I continue to work with David to get the reforms through in the best shape possible.

"The ocean is a huge part of our environment and is affected by many climate change issues such as adaptation and mitigation.

"While it’s not something I have done a whole lot of work on, I am excited to learn more."

Immigration was a new field for Ms Brooking, but having a legal background she understood the importance of getting the legal process concerning immigration correct.

She was recently confirmed as the Labour candidate for the Dunedin seat in this year’s general election, replacing the retiring David Clark.

Having become a minister, she will have to relinquish her recently acquired post of chairwoman of the finance and expenditure select committee.

Her Labour colleague, Taieri MP Ingrid Leary, is deputy chairwoman of the committee, and a prominent and effective role on what is regarded as one of Parliament’s most important committees is usually a springboard to future promotion.

"I was surprised by how much I have enjoyed finance and expenditure, it’s been very interesting," Ms Brooking said.

The vacant seat in Cabinet is to be filled by Northland MP and Minister of Conservation Willow-Jean Prime, whose elevation means that Cabinet will be 50:50 men and women for the first time.

Mr Nash’s economic development portfolio was given to Barbara Edmonds and forestry was given to Peeni Henare.

