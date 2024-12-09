Brothers tasered after attack on cops at checkpoint

Two brothers were tasered during a violent altercation with police in Green Island which ended with three officers being taken to hospital.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a vehicle with two occupants pulled up short of a checkpoint in Brighton Rd at 3.45pm yesterday.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, allegedly refused the drink-driving procedure and became ‘‘obstructive’’.

‘‘Despite a continued conversation to get him to get out of . . . his own vehicle . . . he’s become assaultive towards police staff,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver left his car and assaulted a police officer — holding him down while delivering six blows to the officer’s head.

‘‘His brother has then got out of the vehicle, removed his top and began tackling the police staff involved who were attempting to restrain his brother — the driver.’’

Both men were tasered — the 24-year-old passenger was charged with aggravated assault, while the driver was charged with aggravated assault, failing to accompany an officer, and refusing an officer’s request to give blood.

Both were due to appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

Three police staff were taken to Dunedin Hospital — one with possible concussion and facial cuts, another with head injuries and the third with a possibly dislocated shoulder.

Senior Sergeant Karl Hemmingsen said in a statement the attack on officers was appalling.

‘‘This was a volatile and violent situation and I’m so proud of the actions the officers and incredibly grateful that their injuries weren’t worse.

‘‘At the heart of this is a driver not wanting to deal with the consequences of his actions. If you make the choice to drink before you drive, that’s on you – don’t be surprised when we apprehend you and enforce the law.’’