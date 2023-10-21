Burnout display witnessed by police

A Dunedin man seemingly unaware of his audience did multiple burnouts in full view of the police on Thursday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police out on patrol watched as the 19-year-old "lost traction" while going around a roundabout in Church St, Green Island at 7.10pm.

Police followed the vehicle as it drove in Main South and Kaikorai Valley Rds and witnessed the man doing a second burnout. Police stopped the vehicle as he was doing a third burnout.

The man’s vehicle was impounded and he was charged with sustained loss of traction.