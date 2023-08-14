Busy weekend for Dunedin police

Photo: ODT files

Road users kept Dunedin police busy over the weekend dealing with crashes and other driving-related offences.

A person on a scooter suffered serious injuries after colliding with a pedestrian and then a car in Anzac Ave on Saturday afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were alerted to the incident at 4pm.

He said a pedestrian was crossing the road on a green light when they collided with the 28-year-old scooter rider.

The rider ended up on the bonnet of the car. They were taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

At 11pm on Saturday, officers were called to a crash in North Rd after a man fell asleep behind the wheel.

Snr Sgt Bond said the 48-year-old then crossed over the centre line and crashed into a lamp post. There were no injuries.

The incident was a reminder to drivers to organise an alternative way home if they were feeling fatigued, he said.

Drink-driving incidents

On Saturday, police were called to a crash on the Southern Motorway (State Highway 1) in Concord at 11pm, after a 24-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and hit an onramp.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 570mcg and was to appear in court at a later date.

The limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath.

Police were called to a crash at the intersection of Begg St and New St in St Kilda, also about 11pm.

Snr Sgt Bond said a 22-year-old woman was travelling west at the intersection and sped through a stop sign, hitting a vehicle travelling south in New St.

This caused the southbound vehicle to turn, and the westbound vehicle to spin and smash through a fence into a parked car.

The woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 754mcg. She was charged with reckless driving and driving while under the influence, and would be appearing in court.

On Sunday at 10.30pm, officers were called to Kenmure Rd after a disqualified driver crashed their vehicle.

The 36-year-old lost control while driving around a corner and slid into a mailbox, coming to rest against a power pole, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was to appear in court on charges of driving while suspended and careless driving.

Meanwhile, a woman failed to give way and crashed into a taxi in the Octagon early on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was reversing out of a car park when the collision occurred at 2.35am, police said.

The taxi had moderate damage but no injuries were reported.

Teen's car impounded

A teen's car was impounded after he forgot to put his handbrake on, sending it backwards into a patrol car.

Snr Sgt Bond said the 16-year-old was stopped in Ponton St, in the suburb of Corstorphine, at 2.45am on Sunday.

While speaking to officers, he forgot to pull up the handbrake and was then tested for drink-driving.

The teen recorded a breath alcohol level of 64mcg. The alcohol limit for drivers under the age of 20 is zero.

The vehicle was impounded and due to his age he has been referred to Youth Aid.

Box of opened beer in car

On Friday, a driver landed himself in hot water after speeding past an unmarked police car south of Dunedin.

Snr Sgt Bond said police were patrolling State Highway 1 near Henley when the man overtook them.

The 32-year-old was allegedly travelling at 119km/h.

When stopped, officers saw a box of opened beers in the passenger seat next to him.

Snr Sgt Bond said the driver admitted to having a few drinks at lunch, as well as while driving. He recorded a breath alcohol level of 331mcg.

The man was issued an infringement notice for speeding and driving under the influence.

