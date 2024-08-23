Apprentices get switched on at new hub

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Second year electrical apprentice Gemma Botica, of Queenstown, checks the polarity of electrical switch board connections at and open day for the new Dunedin Skills Hub on Wednesday.

The open day was a chance for apprentices to have a tour of the new training centre in Glenelg St, Bradford, and to inquire about electrical and plumbing courses.

The hub housed the Skills Group’s three specialist trades brands: etco for apprentice and electrical training; industry connection for excellence for plumbing, gas fitting and drain laying apprentice training; and e-tec for advanced electrical training.

Housed in the former Tamahine Knitwear factory, the hub was designed to accommodate up to 140 apprentices at once.