Demolition work starts on university building

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Contractors demolish the Union Court building at the University of Otago in Dunedin yesterday.

Campus development division director Tanya Syddall last year said the building, which previously housed staff from the sciences division, was being demolished because the earthquake strengthening and compliance work it required was too expensive.

The building was originally constructed in the 1930s to contain 14 residential apartments, the university said.

Once the building has been demolished, the site will be converted into green space.