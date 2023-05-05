Donors, ex-students unimpressed with logo

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The University of Otago continues to be evasive about releasing information about submissions to its proposed new logo.

But a string of private letters to the university’s management, released under the Official Information Act, shows donors and former students are not impressed with the institution’s proposed branding change.

A university spokesman said a broad range of responses from staff, students and alumni had been received, the vast majority of which had come through the formal consultation process which closed two weeks ago.

They said those responses would not be released until they had been considered by the university council.

"Once a decision has been made — the anonymised results and feedback will be publicly shared."

Emails sent to university managers outside of the consultation process, were mostly scathing of the initiative — particularly the design.

One said the proposed new tohu reminded them too much of Otago rugby and other sport motifs, and "it certainly requires some imagination to pick up on the intended messaging".

Other emailers were upset about the amount of money being spent on the rebranding and consultation process, at a time when the university was under significant financial pressure.

"I am shocked and disappointed at the funds that have to date been spent, and are still to be spent on this exercise.

"Such a level of expenditure is totally irresponsible and inexcusable.

"My concern is such that I now find it difficult to personally commit any further funding to the university."

Another said they were "flabbergasted" the university was wasting time and resources by trying to "rewrite history".

"There was nothing wrong with the logo and name of the university, yet you have wasted close to a million dollars so far."

Some other emailers believed a decision had already been made to adopt the proposal, and the real reason behind the decision was "fear".

"The real mover of the university’s response to this proposal is fear — fear that if the university is not seen as being at the vanguard of the progressive agenda, it will be labelled a racist institution.

"When the decision is made as proposed, as it assuredly will be, there will be, of course, another disingenuous round of emails designed to give the impression that the wide consultation that occurred was an invaluable part of the decision-making process."

The email alleged many academic staff and other submitters were "terrified" of the consequences of expressing any view that did not align with "the current progressive ideology".

Others believed the new name was "discriminatory" against all of the other 160 cultures in New Zealand, and the university should have the courage to withstand "the fickle fashions of modernity".

"The longer your council continues to enforce your ‘communist woke’ views on your past and current students, the quicker your university will loose the trust of the next generation.

"You are becoming a lost cause."

Only two of the letters showed approval of the initiative.

"As a Dunedinite and Otago alum, I feel so, so proud that the university is taking this step," one said.

"It represents the future I want for our lovely city and the one that the next generation deserve."

Details of the submissions will be discussed at the University Council’s next meeting on Tuesday.

