Dunedin meningococcal outbreak warning

Students are being warned about the potential for a meningococcal outbreak in North Dunedin after a case was notified.

In an email sent out last night, the University of Otago said it had been notified by Public Health South about a case of meningococcal infection in North Dunedin.

The person attended a gig at U Bar last Wednesday and had visited Unipol gym, the email said.

Meningococcal is a bacterial infection that can be carried, usually harmlessly, in the nose and throat by up to 15% of people.

Only a small number of people in contact with "carriers" develop meningococcal disease and it can take up to 10 days for symptoms to develop.

The bacteria passes from person to person by regular close, prolonged contact.

"While the risk of developing infection is very low, it is important to seek medical advice immediately if you develop any of the symptoms of meningococcal disease," the email said.

Meningococcal disease can be difficult to diagnose because it can show like other illnesses, such as the flu and symptoms can include a high fever, headache and sleepiness.

More specific symptoms include a stiff neck, a dislike of bright lights, vomiting, crying or a rash consisting of reddish-purple pinprick spots or bruises.

Vaccines do not protect against all meningococcal strains and it is important to see a doctor immediately if showing symptoms, the email says.

