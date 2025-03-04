Govt boosts medical school intake numbers

University of Otago. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The government is boosting the number of first-year students who can train to be doctors by 25, bringing the yearly intake for medical schools to 639 from next year.

The announcement by Health Minister Simeon Brown comes as part of a suite of initiatives designed to tackle the long waits for patients to see their GPs.

"I am focused on ensuring Kiwis have better access to primary care services, and strengthening our health workforce is a key part of that," Brown said.

"We can't just rely on sourcing our doctors from overseas - we must ensure a sustainable pipeline of New Zealand-trained doctors.

The additional places will be allocated across the University of Auckland and the University of Otago, beginning in 2026, and comes on top of 75 new places already added this term.

"We need to make investments now to grow this important workforce, so that New Zealanders have access to timely, quality healthcare - now, and in the future," Brown said.

"This boost delivers on our commitment to train more talented, local students."

The government has also announced a separate $23.3 million initiative, over four years, to allow up to 50 New Zealand-trained graduate doctors to continue their training in GP clinics instead of hospitals.

"Talented graduate doctors who have an interest in primary care will be given an early opportunity to pursue that interest, working in communities right across the country."

Meanwhile, Brown indicated a decision on the proposed Waikato University medical school was still some time away.

A business case and cost-benefit analysis for the facility was ongoing.

"We also need to be training through our current medical schools," he said.

"There was an ... increase of 50 new training positions last year, 25 more this year, and that's another 25 next year.

"We need to continue to grow our workforce of doctors and the medical school, the opportunity there is to be able to train doctors who will work in more rural environments."