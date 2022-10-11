Hundreds rally for better pay and conditions at university

University of Otago staff were out in force for the first strike rally in nearly 20 years, picketing and chanting outside the clocktower building this afternoon.

The Tertiary Education Union (TEU) is pushing to keep pay in line with rising inflation, seeking an 8% pay rise as negotiations to renew university collective agreements take place nationwide.

"Hey hey, ho ho, 2% won’t pay the rent" was among the calls taken up by the crowd.

Signs also referenced the figure, which had been undisclosed by the union.

Staff were not satisfied with the offer, and overwhelmingly favoured taking strike action in a ballot last month.

The last time staff rallied for higher pay was in 2004.

Hundreds braved the rain to rally for better pay and working conditions at the University of Otago today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Branch organiser Philip Edwards estimated at least 500 people attended the rally, a "great" turnout which showed how important the issue was to staff.

"It’s been very tough for our members," he said.

The TEU was joined by staff belonging to the Public Service Association (PSA) and E tū unions.

The government did not sufficiently fund tertiary education, Mr Edwards said.

Participants were also able to sign a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urging for change during the event.

With bargaining ongoing, he was unsure about the likelihood of further rallies.

"We are bargaining in good faith and so if the employer presents us with something we can take back to members, and members feel that’s acceptable, then of course we will conclude bargaining.

"Of course, we’re quite a long way apart at the moment."

University of Otago vice-chancellor Prof David Murdoch said he acknowledged the current environment was difficult for staff, who were "very much" valued.

"Staff and students are my priority and we do our best to ensure that the University of Otago is a good employer with a number of benefits for our employees.

The university aimed to make a fair offer which rewarded staff as best it could while remaining financially responsible.

"We remain hopeful of finding a solution through continued bargaining which resumes again on Friday."

The current offer was confidential to the bargaining process, he said.