Inquiry into Otago student's unexplained death

The death of a first-year student living at University of Otago hall of residence Arana College is being investigated by the coroner.

The 20-year-old man, who was described by family members in a death notice as ‘‘so loved and so loving’’, died on October 1 — four days after his 20th birthday.

The Otago Daily Times has decided not to name the man.

The death was confirmed in an email sent to students by the warden of Uni Flats, Tracy de Woeps, which said: ‘‘You may have heard that a student at Arana passed away recently due to unexplained reasons.

‘‘This is sad news to share particularly for the Arana College community which is currently dealing with the passing of one of its own.’’

The email said the death happened away from the university.

A police spokesman confirmed the death and said the matter was referred to the coroner, who would release their finding in due course.

A funeral was held for the man in Auckland on Saturday.

Condolences left on the man’s death notice described him as always so kind, friendly and happy to help.

Another person, who used to teach the man, said he was a “kind and enthusiastic boy who worked hard”.

A University of Otago spokeswoman said it was not usual practise to publicly comment on a student’s death.

“In the tragic situation when students pass away, the University has a number of support services available for whānau, students and staff.”

Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) president Quintin Jane said it was “always terrible to hear of the death of a student at the University of Otago’’.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends.

“Our OUSA Student Support service is always here for any students who may need support. The service is drop in, and 100% free.”

— Additonal reporting New Zealand Herald