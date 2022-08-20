Max launches science podcasts but worries about the volume

No news, no commercials, no music and no talkback — just science.

Max Balloch says his new radio podcast The Otago Chronicles has nothing like the glitz, glamour and energy of a breakfast radio show, but it certainly makes up for it with its glimpse into "the world of wonder, excitement and knowledge".

"It’s not your typical late night radio show. And it is all delivered without sounding like a DJ with a giant marble stuck in his throat.

"People have told me my voice is quite good for the podcast. Whether I believe them or not is a different story."

The second year marine science and science communication student said each episode was themed around a different area of scientific study — from volcanoes to fungi to whales — and contains interviews with academic staff who take the listener with them on a journey through our complex world.

"I do like to inject a bit of emotion into it because often, I find science can be very boring and people think of it as this sterile, white coat thing.

"So I put some emotion into it so people remember the story."

He said inspiration for the idea came after the success of his podcast Dear Nature, which launched earlier this year.

University of Otago student Max Balloch (19) has turned his bedroom into a recording studio to make podcasts about science. Photo: Peter McIntosh

He was asked if he would join the university’s communications team and create a long-running podcast for online.

"I just love science communication and story telling and sharing what I love with other people.

"I grew up with some incredible science communicators on the internet and YouTube.

"We all know Sir David Attenborough. There’s been some incredible people like him, who have inspired me, and I want to give some of that back to younger generations."

He said he could create a podcast in as little as two days, but it has not yet been determined how often the podcasts would be released.

"I’ve got to juggle this alongside my uni work and if I have six assignments due in a week. . ."

While the podcasts would focus on science academics at first, the plan was to expand into other areas of the university.

