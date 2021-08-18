Otago University graduation ceremonies cancelled

the_university_of_otago_clocktower_photo_by_odt_56407c6dca_0.jpg Photo: ODT files

University of Otago public graduation ceremonies have been cancelled following the sudden move to Covid Alert Level 4, leaving many graduands distraught.

New Zealand went into lockdown at 11.59pm on Tuesday after confirmation of a community Covid case with the Delta variant in Auckland.

A University of Otago spokeswoman said today the change meant all degrees would now be conferred and diplomas awarded in absentia.

‘‘For those who hoped to graduate in person, the university looks forward to further acknowledging your achievements at a subsequent time, once it is safe to do so,’’ she said.

More than 400 people were set to graduate in person across two ceremonies on Saturday.