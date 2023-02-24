OUSA hosting relief concert for cyclone victims

Tahu Mackenzie will perform with the Takahes. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Otago University Student’s Association is hosting an all-ages concert this weekend to raise funds for cyclone-hit regions in the North Island.

OUSA events, clubs and recreation general manager Jason Schroeder said the organisation has held relief concerts before, on a smaller scale, and was looking forward to Sunday's event on the Union Lawn.

Jason Schroeder. Photo: Linda Robertson

Everyone had been devastated to see the scale of destruction resulting from Cyclone Gabrielle and wanted to see what they could do to help, Mr Schroeder said.

Holding a relief concert made sense, as OUSA already had the equipment and infrastructure for running O Week events, he said.

New Zealand artists were flying in from across the country, including Lee Mvatthews and Muroki.

The line-up also featured Dunedin bands Ha the Unclear, Tahu and the Takahes, Emily Alice and Wax Mustang.

It would also be something of a homecoming for former Dunedin band Summer Thieves, now based in Auckland.

The bands were basically playing for free, with OUSA just covering their costs, Mr Schroeder said.

Tom Lee and Graham Matthews of Lee Mvtthews. Photo: supplied

Food would be available and the weather forecast was for a mainly fine day and a high of 20degC.

‘‘I'm hoping it will be a really nice day for the city, as well as a good fundraiser,’’ Mr Schroeder said.

The concert would be held on Sunday between 2pm and 7pm on the Union Lawn.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children. Profits will go to the Red Cross.

