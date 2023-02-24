OUSA hosting relief concert for cyclone victims

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
OUSA events, clubs and recreation general manager Jason Schroeder said the organisation has held relief concerts before, on a smaller scale, and was looking forward to Sunday's event on the Union Lawn.
Holding a relief concert made sense, as OUSA already had the equipment and infrastructure for running O Week events, he said.
New Zealand artists were flying in from across the country, including Lee Mvatthews and Muroki.
The line-up also featured Dunedin bands Ha the Unclear, Tahu and the Takahes, Emily Alice and Wax Mustang.
It would also be something of a homecoming for former Dunedin band Summer Thieves, now based in Auckland.
The bands were basically playing for free, with OUSA just covering their costs, Mr Schroeder said.
‘‘I'm hoping it will be a really nice day for the city, as well as a good fundraiser,’’ Mr Schroeder said.
The concert would be held on Sunday between 2pm and 7pm on the Union Lawn.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children. Profits will go to the Red Cross.