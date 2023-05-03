Prize rewards Covid communication efforts

Dianne Sika-Paotonu has won the Prime Minister’s Science Communication Prize. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In a world that was fast filling with misinformation and disinformation about Covid-19, Dianne Sika-Paotonu helped to counter it with evidence-based science communication.

Now her actions have been rewarded with the Prime Minister’s Science Communication Prize.

The University of Otago (Wellington) associate dean (Pacific) and biomedical and health sciences (immunology) associate professor received the prize at a ceremony in Wellington on Monday.

The New Zealander of Tongan descent was doubly delighted because she is the first Pacific scientist to win the award.

Prof Sika-Paotonu has been a leading voice during the Covid-19 pandemic, being one of the few Pacific voices qualified to speak in detail on the pandemic, providing regular explanations through print and broadcast media of the technical aspects of immunology, vaccines, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and infectious diseases.

She said communicating science involved connecting with people and she was grateful for opportunities to share her work across a range of settings.

One of the key factors of importance to her involved listening to others to learn how scientists could do better.

"It’s important to understand your audience and its needs, provide useful and helpful information and communicate that appropriately."

She attributed her passion for contributing to society, to her upbringing and her faith.

"My parents gave up everything to ensure that my brother and I had opportunities that they never had, so I carry that sense of responsibility to ensure I’m doing my part to give back and contribute to society."

As part of the prize, she received $75,000, which she planned to use to support students and young people in the health, education and research sectors to become the next generation of science communicators.