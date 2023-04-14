Scabies cases among students double amid outbreak

Image: Getty Images

Cases of scabies being treated at the University of Otago have more the doubled amid a South Island outbreak.

Student Health clinical group leader Dr Bret Dougherty said 47 students had been prescribed topical scabies medicines for the skin disease between mid-March and mid-April.

In the same time period last year, 16 students were issued prescriptions.

The highly contagious condition is caused by a reaction to tiny parasitic mites burrowing under a person’s skin.

It is spread through skin-to-skin contact, as well as through shared clothing and linen, and causes itching and rashes.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha has confirmed an increase in cases across Canterbury and the West Coast over the last six to 12 months, with a high prevalence among tertiary students.

Infection management clinical director Dr Sarah Metcalf said the issue was not isolated.

"From speaking with colleagues, I know that other centres in New Zealand are also seeing a lot of cases, and it has also been reported overseas, so this is not just a New Zealand phenomenon," she said.

Dr Dougherty said the number of students who definitely had the condition at the the University of Otago was unknown, because the usual treatment could be bought over-the-counter from pharmacies.

"Scabies is a common ailment, and there has been a worldwide increase in cases as well as in other New Zealand regions."

It was not caused by poor hygiene, but was easily transmitted in close living conditions.

"Those who are affected should get prompt treatment and follow the recommended eradication guidelines carefully."

Primary health organisation WellSouth was unable to provide information for the South by the Otago Daily Times print deadline yesterday. — Additional reporting The New Zealand Herald

fiona.ellis@odt.co.nz