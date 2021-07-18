Sunday, 18 July 2021

Toilet fire at University causes major call-out

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Emergency services were called to a toilet fire at the University of Otago in Dunedin.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said an alarm activation called crews to an area of the University about 8.05pm.

    The cause was a small fire in a toilet, which was "easily extinguished", she said.

    Crews from Willowbank, St Kilda and Dunedin City attended the incident, which was a standard response for the University.

    A fire investigator was trying to determine the source, she said. 

