Two arrests, one Covid positive, at 'pretty wild' Castle St party

617 Castle St, where the Friday night party was held. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A student who told police he was Covid positive caught an appointment with the university proctor instead, after he was arrested at an out-of-control party last night at a notorious Castle St flat.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said there was a gathering at 617 Castle St — better known as ‘Deathstar’ — last night.

Police had visited the flat earlier in the day and the residents had promised there would be no party.

By by about 10.30pm, it was apparent that a number of uninvited guests had shown up despite the attempts of residents to limit access.

The flat complex had multiple entrances and over 150 people showed up — far in excess of the strict 100 person limit at alert level red.

Most of the partygoers left and were well behaved.

However, about five young men were abusive to police.

One of them was arrested for disorderly conduct and offensive language.

He was Covid positive and released with a warning and a referral to the Proctor, Snr Sgt Bond said.

When this individual was arrested, the others were acting aggressively towards police.

Their behaviour included coughing on officers, which Snr Sgt Bond said was "quite disgusting".

Police tried to grab them, but they ran off.

Now police were working to identify them from the security cameras in the area.

Snr Sgt Bond said they should hand themselves in rather than wait for police to catch up with them.

One other male was arrested for attempting to steal an officer’s hat, he said.

Snr Sgt Bond said blamed the poor behavior on "a few idiots".

He was hopeful that with one more night of O-Week to go, common sense would prevail.

Castle St resident Reece said the party had been "pretty wild".

He believed the arrested individual who coughed on the police officers was probably "talking s***".

He said everyone had been out last night and the street had been "busy as".

Tonight would also be a big party night and the vibes would be "hectic", he said.

